JMU men’s basketball grabs 83-71 win over Georgia Southern, improves to 3-3 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s basketball powered past Georgia Southern 83-71, snapping a three-game losing streak in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes improve to 12-7 including a 3-3 mark in conference action. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 25 points while Noah Freidel had 20 points and five rebounds. Takal Molson and Mezie Offurum added 13 points and six rebounds each.

Georgia Southern outrebounded James Madison 34-28. However, the Dukes hit 55% of their three-pointers while shooting 55% from the field.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they face Troy on the road. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.

