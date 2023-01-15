Draw Your Weather
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo

Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - Police are investigating a second incident of tampering at the Dallas Zoo after someone cut an opening in a fence housing a clouded leopard, resulting in the animal’s escape.

Investigators revealed Saturday that a similar hole to the one cut in Nova the clouded leopard’s habitat was found at a monkey exhibit.

The enclosure houses an endangered breed of leaf-eating monkeys called langurs. None of them escaped. They also did not appear to be harmed or in any danger.

Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. (KTVT)

Police say zoo staff found the hole in the monkey exhibit Friday after Nova escaped from her enclosure. The leopard was found safe on the zoo’s grounds after a daylong search.

Nova’s exhibit has since been fixed, and zoo officials say they will learn from this experience and look at stronger protocols in the future.

Police are not yet sure if the two incidents, which are both under criminal investigation, are related.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

