Tazewell County non-profit helps seniors and their pets

The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens says there is a correlation between pet ownership and good health.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) -Thanks to a grant from Meals on Wheels and PetSmart Charities, the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens has a Pet Care Program that allows homebound seniors to get vet care for their pets and transportation to vet clinics. The program also includes delivering pet food to seniors that may normally have to choose between feeding themselves or their beloved companions. Lynna Mitchell, a Grant Writer from the Agency says 65% of their home delivered meals clients said the program allowed them to maintain ownership of their pets. She adds, by helping these pets, the AASC is also improving the lives of the seniors that care for them.

“We know that there is an important correlation between pet ownership and good health, and especially that’s true for our homebound seniors because they are usually... socially isolated, so their pets are sometimes the only regular companionship that they may have,” says Mitchell.

She also added that the program is looking for volunteers, so if you would like to help, contact the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens for more information.

