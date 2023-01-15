Temperatures rebounding this week

SUNDAY: Clear and cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Staying clear overnight and very cold once. We will have a temperature inversion set up, meaning higher elevations will stay warmer than the valleys. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s for lower elevations. Higher elevations falling only into the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold. Temperatures rising into the 30s. Gaining more clouds for the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloudy and chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Cloudy with a few showers arriving late in the overnight. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with a few showers before 10 am. Decreasing clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower possible. A mild January day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear skies for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and cool with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Plenty of clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Scattered showers arriving late in the evening into the overnight. Scattered showers overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s. The bulk of the rain will be during the morning hours but scattered showers are expected to continue into the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Drying out by the evening and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and some clouds. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

