Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA Health took care of 2,284 births in 2022

UVA Health makes Alzheimer’s research breakthrough
UVA Health makes Alzheimer’s research breakthrough
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some doctors at UVA Health say more people from surrounding counties are coming to Charlottesville when they need specialty care.

UVA Health Midwives focuses heavily on pregnancy and birth, and has a team that follows the patient’s care through it all.

In 2022, UVA Health took care of 2,284 births. In 2018, it had 1,974 births.

“It’s a real, I think, sense of security for the birthing person to feel as if they have everything they need at their fingertips, even if their plan is a pretty low-tech, low-intervention birth, you know, that they they are looking for the midwives to support them through,” Kate Becker with General Obstetrics and Gynecology said.

UVA Health offers high-risk obstetricians, specialists in maternal fetal medicine, family practice physicians, NICU, and more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some travelers enjoy the scenic railway because of their train experience with Amtrak.
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
Coldest low temperatures recorded from the Arctic Outbreak in 1912
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Latest News

Exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your home safer...
Valley Program for Aging Services offering fall management and prevention class
Hypodermic needles await vaccine at a clinic.
Stray cat at JMU tests positive for rabies
they want to make this treatment accessible to all who need it.
FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
Community Spotlight Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona