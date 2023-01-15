Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Linda Edwards spent her career as a nurse, but once she retired she wanted to try her hand at something different.

She recently released a book called The History and Stories of Two Lost Communities: Mount Solon & Mossy Creek.

“The premise seemed to be that once the railroad left, the town just dried up, and my thought was well we’re still here,” Linda Edwards, author of the book said.

The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left, according to Edwards’ research and stories.

“I happened on a book by JMU, and they labeled these boom towns that once the boom left they were lost communities,” Edwards said.

Edwards wanted to expand on the offerings of each community.

“Mount Solon they always coordinate it with natural chimneys, but there’s so much more and Mossy Creek with the church that was built in the 1700s,” Edwards said.

She said it’s important to write these stories down so they no longer have to be considered lost communities.

“If we don’t write these things down the stories will be gone. In the process of writing this book, three of my big supporters and storytellers died before it could be published so time is of the essence,” Edwards said.

Edwards kept her book edited and published right here in the Valley.

She said so far people from Georiga to Pennsylvania have purchased the book.

Edwards said if enough people and more information come forward about how the two communities functioned after the railway left she would write another edition.

As for now, Edwards has planned two more books in the future, the first one on Sangerville and Stokesville; then, she wants to expand to a different part of Augusta County.

To purchase the book locally you can find it at North River Grocery, Stokesville Market, Natural Chimneys, Cutt’N & Dri, and the historical societies in Staunton and Dayton.

