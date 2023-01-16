Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham held its annual MLK Day of Service drive-through food distribution at the Lucy Simms Center on Monday. Each year the organization partners with the Brent Barry Family Food Drive to provide free meals to families in need.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal turnout which I expected because of the economy right now. The skyrocketing prices at the grocery store, the fuel pump, and utility bills, it’s hard for families to make ends meet these days so that’s the purpose of the food drive is to help those with food insecurity,” said Heather Denman, Executive Director of the Arc of HR.

The organization gave out boxes full of food as well as two turkey breasts and a pound of bologna to 200 families in need. This year’s food drive was even busier than in years past.

“Since the pandemic things have been going downhill in terms of families being able to meet all of their monthly expenses. So we expected more people this year but we’ve been lined up into the streets today,” said Denman.

The annual food drive is also a chance for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who work with the Arc of HR to give back.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to show what good citizens they are, that they can make a contribution, that they don’t just need support but they support others in our community,” said Denman.

The annual food drive is the Arc of HR’s way to honor Dr. King by giving back.

“We honor Dr. King today and every day of the year because this is not just a day that we do this service we’re going to continue addressing hunger needs in our community 365 days a year so this is just the beginning,” said Denman.

The Arc of HR will be holding food drives at Martin’s over the next two weekends to help support Harrisonburg City Public Schools’s Backpack Program.

