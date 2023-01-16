Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg & EMU hold annual community worship service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Harrisonburg community celebrates Dr. MLK's birthday through worship service.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the federal holiday in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but Sunday is his actual birthday, he would’ve been 94 years old.

The Harrisonburg community along with Eastern Mennonite University gathered Sunday afternoon for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and community worship service.

At Immanuel Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, you could find dance, song, and worship as the community remembered the civil rights leader.

”We come together as one community and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, but most importantly we are here together as one community to honor the king of kings,” Mayor Deanna Reed of Harrisonburg said.

EMU has a lineup of celebrations planned for Monday in honor of Dr. King.

  • 9 a.m. - Speak out and Solidarity march
  • 10:10 a.m. - MLK Convocation
  • 1:15 p.m. - ‘Let’s Talk About Race’ with EMU’s Black Student Alliance
  • 3 p.m. - Separate TOGETHER
  • 6:30 p.m. ‘Lift Every Voice’ poetry reading

For a full list visit EMU’s website.

