Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.(Sothebys)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A basketball jersey worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant is expected to fetch up to $7 million at auction.

The L.A. Lakers star wore the jersey more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season.

It was also captured in an iconic photo which shows Bryant screaming in excitement during Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

The auction house Sotheby’s is putting the jersey under the hammer. It said Bryant scored more than 600 points wearing it, during the only MVP Season in his career.

If any bidder pays the predicted amount, it would be the second-highest price ever paid for a basketball jersey.

The only one that fetched more money is the jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some travelers enjoy the scenic railway because of their train experience with Amtrak.
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
Coldest low temperatures recorded from the Arctic Outbreak in 1912
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

Latest News

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham held its annual MLK Day of Service drive-through food...
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive 6pm
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive 6pm
Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march
Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march