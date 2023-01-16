Draw Your Weather
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

Investigators searched a landfill in connection with the mom's disappearance. (WPVI, MONTGOMERY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK/JENNIFER BROWN, CNN)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found.

Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.

Brown’s family members said are in contact with investigators but only know what the public knows.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing Jan. 4 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop. A reward for information in the case now stands at $15,000.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, WPVI via CNN)

“I’m aware that they went to a landfill, but I have no other information. I know that they are working 24/7 around the clock to try and bring Jennifer home,” said Diane Brehm, Brown’s aunt.

Brown, the mother of an 8-year-old boy, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. Jan. 3 in Royesford. She was reported missing the next day after she failed to pick up her son from the bus stop.

“Horrible, horrible thing that is happening to us that we don’t even understand,” Brehm said.

Brown’s car was left parked outside of her Royesford home. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cell phone were left behind. Her personal cell phone is still missing, but police said it hasn’t been communicating since the morning she vanished.

Neighbors held vigils and posted flyers throughout the area.

“We know that Jennifer did not just disappear. She didn’t just get up and leave. Something has happened. Something occurred, and please, someone speak up,” Brehm said.

In a Tuesday update, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said his office can’t provide any specific details without jeopardizing the investigation.

A reward for information in this case now stands at $15,000.

