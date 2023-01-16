Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Venus and Saturn in conjunction this week

Catch Venus hanging out with Saturn this week up in the sky.
Catch Venus hanging out with Saturn this week up in the sky.(CNN)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Venus and Saturn meet up in the sky this week while Jupiter does something it won’t do again until the late 2050s!

JUPITER REACHES PERIHELION

On Friday, Jupiter will reach perihelion in which Jupiter will reach its closest point to the Sun with its orbit. On Friday, Jupiter will be 460.224 million miles away from the Sun.

Earth reached its perihelion earlier this month and does so on a yearly basis. For Jupiter, this only happens about every 12 years due to its much longer orbit. While Jupiter’s next perihelion comes in 2034, Jupiter will not be this close to the Sun again until the late 2050s!

VENUS KISSES SATURN

On the evenings surrounding Sunday, Venus will be in very close conjunction with Saturn. The duo will be able to be viewed together in binoculars from Friday, January 20th to Tuesday, January 24th. They will also share a view in backyard telescopes from Saturday, January 21st to Monday, January 23rd. Sunday evening will be when Venus makes its closest approach to Saturn.

Saturn will be located half a finger’s width to Venus’ right Sunday evening. You’ll want to wait until the Sun has set to view them in binoculars or a telescope. There will be a tight window to be able to view the duo, they’ll only be in the sky until around an hour after sunset. You can also catch Jupiter way above to the left of Venus and Saturn.

Saturn and Venus will be extremely close to each other Sunday evening.
Saturn and Venus will be extremely close to each other Sunday evening.(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 12 minutes of daylight. By January 23rd, we will be back up to 10 hours of daylight and down to 14 hours of nighttime! The last time we had 10 hours or more of daylight was back on November 18th, 2022. Sunrises will move from 7:31 am to 7:27 am and sunsets will move from 5:19 pm to 5:27 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jan 167:31 am5:19 pm9 hrs, 48 mins
Jan 177:30 am5:20 pm9 hrs, 50 mins
Jan 187:30 am5:21 pm9 hrs, 51 mins
Jan 197:29 am5:22 pm9 hrs, 53 mins
Jan 207:29 am5:23 pm9 hrs, 54 mins
Jan 217:28 am5:25 pm9 hrs, 57 mins
Jan 227:28 am5:26 pm9 hrs, 58 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Jan 16, 6:43 pm4 min74°10° above SW42° above ENE
Thu Jan 19, 5:55 pm7 min65°10° above WSW10° above NE
The ISS will be 74 degrees up in the sky at its peak.
The ISS will be 74 degrees up in the sky at its peak.(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonJanuary 21st, 3:53 pm
First Quarter MoonJanuary 28th, 10:18 am
Full MoonFebruary 5th, 1:28 pm
Third Quarter MoonFebruary 13th, 11:00 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the southwest before 7 pm

Mars: In the eastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 4:30 am

Jupiter: In the south-southwestern sky at sunset, sets around 11 pm in the west

Saturn: In the southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the western sky before 8 pm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some travelers enjoy the scenic railway because of their train experience with Amtrak.
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
Coldest low temperatures recorded from the Arctic Outbreak in 1912
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures rebounding this week
Ben's 11pm Forecast 1/15/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 1/15/2023
The cold does not kill off germs or insects like some may say
Cold weather myths: Germs and insects
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/15/2023
Ben's 6pm Forecast 1/15/2023