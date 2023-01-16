Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session.

Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense League is set to rally at the Bell Tower at Capitol Square starting at 11 a.m.

This comes as lawmakers gear up to battle over gun legislation.

Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is backing several bills too.

The group wants a permit-less concealed carry law along with undoing local gun control.

Also set to be at the Capitol on Monday is the Virginia Education Association. That group has a rally planned for 9 a.m.

