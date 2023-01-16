Draw Your Weather
Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Monday announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across Virginia.

The governor’s team says the discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance Virginia’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract new business and accelerate expansion in Virginia.

“The leading priority of the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program is to increase our project-ready site’s portfolio across the Commonwealth, and this unprecedented site development funding is an important step forward in strengthening Virginia’s infrastructure,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget.”

Youngkin’s team says the program’s goal is to identify, assess, and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 contiguous, developable acres or 50 acres in the western part of Virginia.

Youngkin’s team says the program has two components: 1) Site characterization to assess and designate a site’s current level of development; and 2) Site development to further develop a pool of potential sites across Virginia. Localities can apply for grants to assist with the costs associated with the initial assessment and the development required to increase a site’s current designation level.

“Speed to market is an increasingly crucial factor in site selection decisions for economic development projects, and we are making strategic infrastructure investments to ensure a robust portfolio of sites,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “These Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant awards will enhance 21 sites around the Commonwealth, helping to ensure that site demands across a wide spectrum of project parameters can be met and that all regions participate in Virginia’s economic growth.”

