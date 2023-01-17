Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most valuable player after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to win basketball's NBA Finals championship, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host the 2022 NBA Finals champions at the White House on Tuesday.

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015 when they beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the best-of-seven series in June. Finals MVP Stephen Curry is among the players expected to be in attendance.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are scheduled to be there to welcome their home-state team to the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
“We are the first line of emergent care with our student-athletes on the field,”
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

Latest News

Sentara RMH.
Sentara RMH Family Birthplace honored
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany
Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida
FILE - Actor Sally Field attends the premiere for "Spoiler Alert" in New York on Nov. 29, 2022.
Sally Field to receive SAG lifetime achievement award