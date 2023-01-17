Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater came together to march through the town in memory of Dr. King.

“It was so amazing how the community really came together and there was such a great turnout. I’m actually really proud of all of us because we all put a lot of work and dedication into it so I’m glad all of our hard work actually paid off in the end,” said Camryn Rucker, a member of the Black Student Alliance at Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College and the town have partnered to hold the annual march since 2019 to honor Dr. King because of the marches King led during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s one of the key things and key legacies of Dr. King’s work and it’s one of the things we thought was very prudent and a very visual way to honor his legacy,” said Dr. Gauri Pitale, Associate Dean of Students for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Bridgewater College.

More than 500 people participated in the march on Monday, one of its highest turnouts since it began.

“To see that everybody wants to do it and wants to do it well is just exciting. The students have shown a great amount of love and appreciation for the fact that we put this up. As you can see they were out in huge numbers today because they want to be a part of the celebration,” said Pitale.

Speakers from the college and the town delivered remarks before the march about King’s work and the importance of moving it forward.

“MLK represented a lot of perseverance, preservation, and also unity. He wanted to be inclusive of everyone in terms of equal rights and having opportunities for all black bodies on campus and in general worldwide. I was very appreciative of the turnout we did have,” said Amere Langley, Co-chair of Bridgewater’s Black Student Alliance.

The students and faculty who helped put the event together said it was great to see the entire Bridgewater Community come together in solidarity to celebrate Dr. King.

“For me, it means a day of unity and a sense of community to just see everyone coming together celebrating,” said Rucker. “The Bridgewater Community is a great community that always comes together in the long run and it was great to see them come together on this day and share all their thoughts.”

Organizers hope the march helped remind people that while major progress has been made Dr. King’s dream has not yet been achieved.

“My hope is that people who are here today will leave with a lot of thoughts on where we are, how far we’ve come, but also what more needs to be done. While racial segregation is no longer a reality for most people today we still continue to deal with discrimination, microaggressions, there are huge inequities that we need to address,” said Pitale.

Amere Langley said he hopes that the Bridgewater Community understands the importance of MLK Day and continues to work toward King’s vision.

“It really wasn’t that long ago in terms of where African American people and people of color have been in terms of equal rights and social unrest. I hope that we continue to push forward the needle and understand and take in and infuse the principles that Dr. King had,” he said.

