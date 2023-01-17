Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
“We are the first line of emergent care with our student-athletes on the field,”
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures rebound this week
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
A child points the officers in the direction of a gun. A father is in big trouble after his son...
Bodycam: Police search for gun; child shows them gun he allegedly waved
May contain profanity, graphic content: Shots were fired during a Fort Pierce, Fla., parade on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Shots fired, people flee during car show shooting