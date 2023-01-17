Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders.

The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup.

Starting in February withSimplicity’s products will be shipped to Canada.

Over the last year, staff say they have collaborated with organizations like the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the James Madison University School of Business to make this goal a reality.

“Shipping international for a small business especially here out of Harrisonburg is huge. We’re really excited to be putting Harrisonburg on the map and showing that some really great things are happening here in the community with our local makers,” VP of marketing and operations Mary McMahan said.

McMahan says one of the biggest tasks with the process of shipping internationally, was recreating all of the product packaging to be in half English-half French.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.