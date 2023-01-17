Draw Your Weather
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The case of a six-year-old shooting his teacher is still on pause, and legal analyst A.C. Rieman said there are others who can be held accountable.

“The gun was purchased legally by the minor’s mother, however, the issue remains that there are some negligence claims, potentially on the part of the parents and the school,” Rieman said.

Six years old is considered too young for Virginia’s juvenile justice system. The common law of infancy in defense is a factor in prosecution.

“It states that the defendant might be too young to understand the ramifications of their actions. For example, if a child is pulling a loaded handgun, perhaps they’ve only seen video games or things like that where you don’t have to go to the next level,” Rieman said.

Matters brought before a judge are carefully crafted so there is not a mistrial and the age of both the shooter and the majority of witnesses is a key consideration in this case.

“If there has been a lot of movement, they are not going to disclose that information because the child is not only minor, but the child is six years old, so this is a very sensitive issue as far as what can be released when it comes to the privacy.” Rieman says.

Rieman says this case has taught Virginia’s legal system that it is ill-equipped to deal with minors this young who commit acts this serious.

