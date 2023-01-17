New Elkton Town Council to consider several projects at first regular meeting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The new Elkton Town Council will hold its first regular meeting on Tuesday night with a trio of new members. The council has a packed agenda for its first meeting and will consider several potential projects.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the projects the town hopes to use its over $2 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on.

“We’ll just have our budget hearing for some additional projects including the possible construction of a farmers market downtown, addressing some stormwater in the downtown area as well as the possible relocation of the police department,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

Other potential projects to be discussed include using USDA funds left over from the town’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades to make further improvements to sewer lines around the town. The council will also review an engineering proposal for a stormwater project downtown.

“West Spotswood Avenue doesn’t have any stormwater infrastructure until it gets to the intersection of West Spotswood Trail so there’s about a four block period that if it’s harder rain or weather, the street basically turns into a creek or river flowing down the street and it sometimes affects the businesses at the lower end of downtown,” said Gooden.

A preliminary engineering plan from WW Associates, an engineering firm would highlight a plan to move the stormwater runoff underground and prevent flooding issues.

Another item the council will vote on is the potential reinstatement of the town’s leadership team which was discontinued by the previous council over the summer.

“It’s more of a ceremonial thing to put the support of the town employees back in place. Hopefully reinstating that leadership team will allow the department heads to continue and collaborate with one another on projects that are going on and help cross-promote what’s going on from department to department,” said Gooden.

The council will also consider leasing out 18 acres of greenspace near the town’s wastewater treatment plant for agricultural use and hiring an additional part-time police officer.

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The town will also hold an informational meeting with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on Thursday, January 19 about establishing a downtown Elkton Historic District. The designation would provide tax incentives to building and property owners looking to update structures within the district.

