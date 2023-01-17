Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some travelers enjoy the scenic railway because of their train experience with Amtrak.
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
Coldest low temperatures recorded from the Arctic Outbreak in 1912
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland
Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater...
Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Breylon Miller
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Breylon Miller