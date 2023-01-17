Poultry federation working hard to keep avian flu out of Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chickens, turkeys, and geese alike are vulnerable to the avian flu —which plays a role in the nationwide egg shortage.

There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002 and the Virginia Poultry Federation wants to keep it that way.

A poultry disease task force for Virginia made up of multiple agencies was formed after 2002, and the team meets quarterly to make sure its prevention plans are up to date

“Essentially, we have a line of separation at the poultry house door and nothing that’s been exposed to the outside environment where it could come into contact with avian influenza is allowed to cross that line,” Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan said.

Biosecurity standards help maintain the line of separation with dedicated footwear and disinfectant foot baths to prevent the introduction between avian flu and commercial poultry flocks.

