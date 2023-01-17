Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Poultry federation working hard to keep avian flu out of Virginia

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chickens, turkeys, and geese alike are vulnerable to the avian flu —which plays a role in the nationwide egg shortage.

There has not been an outbreak of avian flu among Virginia poultry since 2002 and the Virginia Poultry Federation wants to keep it that way.

A poultry disease task force for Virginia made up of multiple agencies was formed after 2002, and the team meets quarterly to make sure its prevention plans are up to date

“Essentially, we have a line of separation at the poultry house door and nothing that’s been exposed to the outside environment where it could come into contact with avian influenza is allowed to cross that line,” Virginia Poultry Federation President Hobey Bauhan said.

Biosecurity standards help maintain the line of separation with dedicated footwear and disinfectant foot baths to prevent the introduction between avian flu and commercial poultry flocks.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Latest News

Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
Centeio and Edwards selected for 2023 Tropical Bowl
(FILE)
West Virginia Governor tests positive for COVID-19
CD: AVIAN FLU PREVENTION 6pm
CD: AVIAN FLU PREVENTION 6pm
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation