Sentara RMH Family Birthplace honored

Sentara RMH.
Sentara RMH.(Sentara RMH)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center is ranked among the best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care in the “uncomplicated pregnancy” category, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report survey. Of the 12 Virginia hospitals who earned this designation, seven were Sentara facilities.

“We are very thankful for this recognition,” said Sabrina Shiflett, director of patient care services at Sentara RMH. “It’s really all about patient safety and providing high-quality care.”

When Sentara RMH Medical Center opened in 2010, hospital leaders went to great lengths to make sure the Family Birthplace met expecting mothers’ needs for quality care and comfort. The Family Birthplace at Sentara RMH has a large staff, with around 110 team members, including 80 registered nurses.

“We could not be more proud. This wouldn’t happen without every single staff member. Our nurses, our doctors, our midwives, and all the support staff even outside of Family Birthplace. We couldn’t do this without our housekeepers, and our pharmacy, and radiology,” said Shiflett.

For additional information on maternity care and the Sentara RMH Family Birthplace, visit Maternity.

