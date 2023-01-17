Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State accolades for the Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis brought home three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division major awards, while classmate Caroline Dozier and junior Miëtte Veldman joined Davis on the All-State teams, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.

Steinbrecher was named VaSID Coach of the Year after leading the Dukes through an impressive 24-5 season, the most wins in her 13-year JMU career. She was also tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year. The honor marks her third consecutive and seventh overall from the organization.

Davis was named the Commonwealth’s Player of the Year and became the program’s first ever VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, while also earning First Team All-State honors. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and gained First Team All-Sun Belt Honors in the fall.

Veldman earned All-State honors for the second year in a row, being named to the All-State First Team. She also gained First Team All-Conference honors from the Sun Belt.

Dozier was honored with Second Team All-State honors. Dozier led the team with 980 assist this season, as she eclipsed the 2,000 career assists milestone. She was also recognized by the Sun Belt with Second Team All-Conference honors.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.