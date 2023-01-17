Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.

According to Richards, a soft-lockdown means people stay in place, but can continue working. There are no disruptions to the HHS schedule for students or staff for today.

Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department confirmed there is no active threat at this time. Harrisonburg City Public School officials worked with the Harrisonburg Police Department to quickly respond to this threat, as all threats are taken seriously to ensure the safety of each student and staff member.

