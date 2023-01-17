Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

The HPD determined the threats were not credible before the start of the school day.
Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.

According to Richards, a soft-lockdown means people stay in place, but can continue working. There are no disruptions to the HHS schedule for students or staff for today.

Lt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department confirmed there is no active threat at this time. Harrisonburg City Public School officials worked with the Harrisonburg Police Department to quickly respond to this threat, as all threats are taken seriously to ensure the safety of each student and staff member.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
“We are the first line of emergent care with our student-athletes on the field,”
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
The book paints a picture of how Mount Solon and Mossy Creek were after the railway left,...
Valley woman writes book on the history and stories of Mount Solon and Mossy Creek
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia
One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has...
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

Latest News

Sentara RMH.
Sentara RMH Family Birthplace honored
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures rebound this week
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died after a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
withSimplicity of Harrisonburg goes international, to begin shipping to Canada in February
Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international