Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story).

Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September.

The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of route 811.

Police say Collins was hit while walking along Route 460.

They believe the car used to hit and killed him is a 2004 to 2007 BMW Series Wagon and there should be damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

