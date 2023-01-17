Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

West Virginia Governor tests positive for COVID-19

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - According to the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home, and being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified, and Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Latest News

Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
Centeio and Edwards selected for 2023 Tropical Bowl
CD: AVIAN FLU PREVENTION 6pm
CD: AVIAN FLU PREVENTION 6pm
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation
Legal expert shares insights on pause in 6-year-old shooter investigation