Woman accused of scamming families of special needs children fighting extradition, deputies say

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they first received reports about the woman in July.
Tammy Domenick was arrested in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Tammy Domenick was arrested in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.(Source: Mesa Police Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of scamming multiple Iredell County families out of thousands of dollars for terminally ill children and research is now fighting extradition to North Carolina, officials with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tammy Ann Domenick is accused of using bogus fundraisers to scam one family out of $2,800 and another out of $1,600.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they first received reports about Domenick on July 27.

She allegedly met with two different families about using the LKN Fest to raise funds for their children.

The first family, the McKees, were told the festival would spread awareness of vanishing white matter disease, a terminal neurological condition their 6-year-old daughter was diagnosed with. They were also told the money would be raised through the festival to help with her medical expenses.

Another family, the Luhrs, was approached about selling their candles at the phony fundraiser.

The Luhrs are the owners of Luhr’s Wicked Wicks, a candle company that raises funds for autism awareness and employs people with special needs.

The two families were scammed out of a total of $4,400.

Vendors who were supposed to be part of the festival were out around $29,000.

Authorities say she then left North Carolina for California and shut down her social media pages.

She then went to Arizona where detectives say she started another company that “directly mirrored” the one in North Carolina.

Detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged her with six counts of felony obtaining property by false presence.

After contacting law enforcement in Mesa, Arizona, they were granted full extradition of Domenick.

Authorities say that while she is in custody in Arizona, she is fighting extradition.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

