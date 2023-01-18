Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

5 puppies from Green Dogs Unleashed taking part in Puppy Bowl

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Everyone’s looking forward to this year’s Super Bowl game, but there’s another bowl event getting a lot of people excited in Fluvanna County.

Green Dogs Unleased in Troy has five of its special needs dogs on this year’s Puppy Bowl team. The super pooch match-up highlights the hard work of animal rescues and shelters across the country.

“We have been participating in Puppy Bowl for many, many years now. It’s been a really great partnership that we’ve been able to have because it really gets the word out about special needs animals and how they can overcome and do anything that a typical animal can do,” Erika Proctor with Green Dogs Unleashed said.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet on February 12th.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
A funeral home worker allegedly caught sexually abusing a corpse was later found dead with a...
Funeral home worker accused of sexually abusing corpse found dead by suicide, officials say

Latest News

Police believe Allison Brady, 15, is with her former boyfriend Adam Fazar, 18, in the Roanoke...
Chesterfield Police: Missing 15-year-old girl may be in Roanoke area
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Active pattern ahead
Staunton Crossing
Staunton Crossing awarded development grant
Rockingham County Public Schools adds six new courses for high school students
The City of Harrisonburg and its partners are seeking public input on the design of a new...
Harrisonburg downtown public art project coming together