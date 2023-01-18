8 teens charged in fight at Spotsylvania school

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Eight teenagers face numerous charges after a large fight at Riverbend High School on Tuesday.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the charges range from malicious wounding, assault by mob, and assault and battery in the incident that happened during the school day.

A 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are between 14 and 17 years old.

“Additional charges may be sought as the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said. “According to the initial investigation, there was a prior altercation January 13th at the school following a basketball game.”

Spotsylvania County Public Schools said in a news release on Wednesday that “appropriate disciplinary action on the school level is being taken with those involved in the incident.”

The sheriff’s office says there will be additional personnel at the school this week.

“Administration has received several phone calls and emails about potential threats to student safety based solely on speculation about the presence of additional deputies, but all of those reports have been fully investigated and proven to be not credible,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the fight can call 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.

