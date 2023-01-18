Draw Your Weather
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding

About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding from a recent storm.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Jason Sillman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13/3TV/CBS 5) - Rangers at Catalina State Park say about 300 campers are stranded, and the park is closed because of flooding.

Park rangers say they expect the park north of Tucson to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 19. It has been closed since Monday morning because of flooding after a prolonged rain storm.

Water, mud, and sand are so deep that even cars with four-wheel drive or lifted trucks cannot get through. Rangers say this happens regularly, especially during the monsoon.

There are plans and a budget to build a bridge over the wash soon. Park officials hope the bridge will solve the common flooding occurrence.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest details on this story.

