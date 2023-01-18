Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bank of America customers reported on social media Wednesday that money was missing from their accounts, with many identifying transactions from digital payments service Zelle.

Bank of America’s Help Twitter account responded to dozens of tweets by the afternoon. Several people said money that had been in their accounts was no longer there.

They also voiced their frustration they could not get anyone in customer service by phone. Replies on Twitter told them to reach out by direct message.

Customers received a notice on the bank’s app that said Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday may be delayed in posting to accounts. The notice said transfers would appear “as soon as possible” and apologized for the delay.

The website Downdetector.com showed a large spike in problems reported with Bank of America since around 8 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
Teen on way to school shot by former classmate, police say
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say