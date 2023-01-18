Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and students at Bridgewater College are carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for social change, but not only on the annual holiday.

“One of the most important things that I think we need to realize about Dr. King’s work is that he knew that this work is not going to change the world overnight,” Dr. Gauri Pitale said.

In Dr. Pitale’s role as the Associate dean of students for diversity, equity, and inclusion, she says and other staff advocates for all students. She says the students are just as passionate about making the campus a place where everyone feels welcome.

“They are on point, they know exactly what they want, and they don’t want empty promises they want to see real action,” Pitale said.

In collaboration with other campus constituencies, Dr. Pitale and other DEI staff put initiatives together through their advocacy office to provide safe spaces, events, and programming to meet students’ needs.

“We built together a DEI strategic plan and we continue to implement the initiatives that the students need and reassess every year what it is that we need to continue to achieve,” Dr. Pitale said.

Dr. Pitale says there is still plenty of work to be done, and although the issues may be different today, the inspiration to push forward can still be found in Dr. King’s work.

“Racial segregation may not still be a reality for most of us today, but we stil face discrimination, there’s still violence, still microaggressions, and large equity gaps and historical wrongs that need to be righted. And as a result of Dr. King’s work I am here today, able to do that kind of work,” Dr. Pitale said.

Bridgewater College will be hosting events over the next several weeks to honor Dr. King’s legacy, you can learn more about them by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 18
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 18
Stephanie's Forecast January 18
Stephanie's Forecast January 18