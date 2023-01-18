Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and students at Bridgewater College are carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for social change, but not only on the annual holiday.

“One of the most important things that I think we need to realize about Dr. King’s work is that he knew that this work is not going to change the world overnight,” Dr. Gauri Pitale said.

In Dr. Pitale’s role as the Associate dean of students for diversity, equity, and inclusion, she says and other staff advocates for all students. She says the students are just as passionate about making the campus a place where everyone feels welcome.

“They are on point, they know exactly what they want, and they don’t want empty promises they want to see real action,” Pitale said.

In collaboration with other campus constituencies, Dr. Pitale and other DEI staff put initiatives together through their advocacy office to provide safe spaces, events, and programming to meet students’ needs.

“We built together a DEI strategic plan and we continue to implement the initiatives that the students need and reassess every year what it is that we need to continue to achieve,” Dr. Pitale said.

Dr. Pitale says there is still plenty of work to be done, and although the issues may be different today, the inspiration to push forward can still be found in Dr. King’s work.

“Racial segregation may not still be a reality for most of us today, but we stil face discrimination, there’s still violence, still microaggressions, and large equity gaps and historical wrongs that need to be righted. And as a result of Dr. King’s work I am here today, able to do that kind of work,” Dr. Pitale said.

Bridgewater College will be hosting events over the next several weeks to honor Dr. King’s legacy, you can learn more about them by clicking here.

