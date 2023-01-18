Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Teen on way to school shot by former classmate, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot by a former classmate while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police say the victim, a 10th grader at Broadmoor High School, was shot in the midsection. It happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, said the alleged shooter was a student attending Broadmoor High School and had been expelled prior to the incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a juvenile was shot by a robber while walking to school.(WAFB)

The accused gunman was booked into a juvenile detention center and is facing two counts of armed robbery.

BRPD described the shooting as an isolated incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a juvenile was shot by a robber while walking to school.(WAFB)
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System...
The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a juvenile was shot by a robber while walking to school.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the charges range from malicious wounding,...
8 teens charged in fight at Spotsylvania school
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures continue
(File)
JMU women’s soccer adds new assistant coach
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained