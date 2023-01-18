Teen on way to school shot by former classmate, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot by a former classmate while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Police say the victim, a 10th grader at Broadmoor High School, was shot in the midsection. It happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, near Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Dr. Sito Narcisse, said the alleged shooter was a student attending Broadmoor High School and had been expelled prior to the incident.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a juvenile was shot by a robber while walking to school. (WAFB)

The accused gunman was booked into a juvenile detention center and is facing two counts of armed robbery.

BRPD described the shooting as an isolated incident.

