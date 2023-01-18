Centeio and Edwards selected for 2023 Tropical Bowl

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio and defensive tackle Jamare Edwards have been selected to play in the 2023 Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Centeio was named the 2022 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Last season, he threw for 2697 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions. The former graduate transfer officially declared for the NFL Draft after the Dukes’ 2022 campaign.

Redshirt senior Jamare Edwards was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman last season, recording 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks. Edwards helped lead the defensive unit to a historic season that saw the squad finish second in the FBS in rushing defense (79.5) and tackles-for-loss (8.6).

Centeio and Edwards will be joined by 13 other Sun Belt players at the Tropical Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Camping World Stadium. This game can be watched live on All America TV.

