Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Centeio and Edwards selected for 2023 Tropical Bowl

Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Centeio and Edwards selected for 2023 Tropical Bowl

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio and defensive tackle Jamare Edwards have been selected to play in the 2023 Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Centeio was named the 2022 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Last season, he threw for 2697 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions. The former graduate transfer officially declared for the NFL Draft after the Dukes’ 2022 campaign.

Redshirt senior Jamare Edwards was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman last season, recording 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks. Edwards helped lead the defensive unit to a historic season that saw the squad finish second in the FBS in rushing defense (79.5) and tackles-for-loss (8.6).

Centeio and Edwards will be joined by 13 other Sun Belt players at the Tropical Bowl, which kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Camping World Stadium. This game can be watched live on All America TV.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash

Latest News

JMU volleyball takes down South Alabama in first of two weekend matches
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball
(FILE)
Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State accolades for the Dukes
JMU men’s basketball grabs 83-71 win over Georgia Southern, improves to 3-3 in Sun Belt
JMU men’s basketball grabs 83-71 win over Georgia Southern, improves to 3-3 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Georgia State 62-57, jumps to 6-0 in Sun Belt
JMU women’s basketball sneaks past Georgia State 62-57, jumps to 6-0 in Sun Belt