Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June.

Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been the Director of Water and Sewer for Greene County since July. His surprise firing back in June caused a bit of an uproar in the town and divided the council with former Council Member Hedi Zander resigning after the decision was made.

“I know it was difficult for a lot of the people in the town, it was difficult for me, it was difficult for my family. But I can’t look back at that, at this point we’ve just got to look forward, it’s a new day in Elkton and there are a lot of priorities we need to focus on now,” said Lunsford.

When Elkton’s new town council began looking at candidates for the Town Manager position Lunsford said that a number of people in Elkton reached out to him and encouraged him to apply.

“The support has been overwhelming, if it hadn’t been there’s no way I could have considered going back. But from the day I left back in June until today, it’s been a tremendous support and that means so much to me, that’s a big reason why I accepted the offer to come back,” he said.

The new council voted unanimously to rehire Lunsford on Tuesday night, seven months after he was let go on a 4 to 2 vote.

“We had a lot of great folks that had applied and it really came down to existing experience and just knowledge of the town overall. The council just felt that Greg was the most logical choice and he could basically hit the ground running when he comes back,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

The firing of Lunsford proved to be a divisive issue in the town and likely played a role in the results of its November Election with two of the council members who voted to fire Lunsford losing their re-election bids.

Gooden said that town residents showed their support for Lunsford both at Tuesday’s meeting and when they went to the polls.

“The residents of Elkton really showed up and spoke in November about what direction they wanted the town to go and clearly the residents liked the positive direction and positive momentum that was taking place when Greg was previously with the town. The overall hope of the new council is just to continue moving in a positive direction,” he said.

The town never released the specific reason for Lunsford’s firing in June but Council Member Rick Workman told WHSV it had to do with an allegation that was made. Council Member Troy Eppard said it involved a private town personnel matter.

Lunsford said his first priority as Town Manager will be to make improvements to the town’s infrastructure.

“Specifically the drinking water system. The inground lines are 80 to 90 years old, the inground holding tank is about 90 years old. All of that needs to be replaced to provide reliable drinking water to the town so that’s the top priority,” he said.

Lunsford said he believes in the Town Council’s vision for the town and he is excited to get back to work.

“I’m looking forward to working with the council, you’ve got an amazing staff for the town of Elkton so I’m looking forward to working with them and just getting back to so many great people in that town that I’ve missed dearly. It’s like a small family there so getting back and being with those people again will mean so much to me,” he said.

