Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves Bluestone Town Center with exceptions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission considered a proposed development that has been controversial amongst Harrisonburg Residents.

Bluestone Town Center would introduce 900 units of mixed-income housing.

It would be located at the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Ave.

The Harrisonburg redevelopment and housing authority said energy efficiency and attention to the environment are at the core of Bluestone Town Center.

After a run down from staff, public works and the housing authority, staff recommended to the planning commission part approval and part denial of the proposed development.

“From the land use perspective, staff does not believe that the development is in conformance with the comprehensive plans land use guide,” Thanh Dang, assistant director for Harrisonburg Planning and Zoning said.

A traffic information analysis was put on by Harrisonburg Public Works. Their studies found more bike lanes and turn lanes would need to be put in during the two phases to make it safe and up to traffic standards.

“We’re trying to grow a multi moto transportation system in the city we’re not only looking at vehicles, we’re looking at bikes, mopeds, scooters, transit we want to make sure we can provide multiple ways for our citizens to move around within our city boundaries,” Tom Hartman, director of Harrisonburg public works said

Certain proffers in the proposal staff thought needed clarity, and others needed reconfiguring on the legal side.

A public hearing was held and dozens voiced their opinion of the project. The majority of those who spoke were in opposition of the development, stating traffic congestion and the number of students in schools.

However, some did speak in favor of the project, stating that Harrisonburg needs more affordable housing.

After five hours, a motion was made by Vice Mayor Dent to approve the proposed development with the exception of the proffers 2b and 4.

Proffer 2b is quoted in the master plan as “The Bluestone Town Center will implement an applicant preference system prioritizing residents who live or work in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The property wait list uses a two-tiered admission preference system. This system gives applicant households that qualify for a preference an opportunity to be screened for eligibility ahead of applicants that do not have a preference.”

Proffer 4 is the cash proffer. The city’s attorney said this would be $50,000 per rental unit paid to the City of Harrisonburg on the condition that the city would loan $40,000 per unit back to the developer.

The motion passed unanimously with the exception of these two notions.

The proposal will now go in front of the Harrisonburg City Council on Feb 14.

