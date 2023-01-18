Help Metro Richmond Zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippo.

The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!

Here’s a list of the finalists:

Petunia

Dumplin’

Penelope

Holly

Gayla

Olive

The poll closes Sunday, Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m. and the name will be announced the following week.

To vote for your favorite name, click here.

