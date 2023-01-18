JMU women’s soccer adds new assistant coach

Draw Your Weather
(File)
(File)(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU women’s soccer is getting a new assistant coach.

According to a release, Parker Aaron will be joining the Duke’s as a volunteer assistant coach, Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr. announced Wednesday morning.

“Parker interned with his last preseason and did a phenomenal job,” said Walters. “I am happy to have him back in a new role this spring. He is eager, selfless and knowledgeable which are fantastic qualities in this role.”

Aaron played three years at Randolph College, where he played in 50 matches with 21 starts in the midfield. He served as team captain in 2022, starting 13 of the 14 matches he played in. While at Randolph, he spent time at multiple youth soccer entities and college squads, and recently did internships with the Liberty and JMU women’s soccer teams. In addition, he worked at Elevate Soccer Academy where he coached hundreds of small group training sessions aimed at player development. He also served as the head coach of Central Virginia United U13 from Jan. to Aug. 2022.

He been an assistant coach at multiple clubs as well, including EC Glass High School varsity women’s soccer, Next Level FC U18, Western Branch Soccer Club U12 and Beach FC U7.

Aaron graduated from Randolph in December 2022 with a sport and exercise science degree and holds a USSF Soccer Coaching National “D” License.

