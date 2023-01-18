Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at (704) 734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.
Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.
Timothy Parson, of Gastonia, was said to be wearing a red bandana.(Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night.

According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m.

The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.

He allegedly stabbed the woman inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Police say the suspect is driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361.
Police say the suspect is driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361.(Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)

Homicide warrants have been secured on Parson and police are actively searching for the Gastonia man.

Parson is described as standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds. He has a short-cut beard and was wearing a red bandana on his head, along with a gray hoodie and tan-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at (704) 734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active...
Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations
It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 18
Birthdays and Anniversaries Jan 18
Stephanie's Forecast January 18
Stephanie's Forecast January 18