Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night.

According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m.

The woman, identified by authorities as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was taken to Kings Mountain Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators said they identified the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Timothy Prescott Parson, as the assailant.

He allegedly stabbed the woman inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Police say the suspect is driving a dark gray Nissan Sentra with N.C. plate JFT-4361. (Source: Kings Mountain Police Department)

Homicide warrants have been secured on Parson and police are actively searching for the Gastonia man.

Parson is described as standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds. He has a short-cut beard and was wearing a red bandana on his head, along with a gray hoodie and tan-colored pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at (704) 734-0444 or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

