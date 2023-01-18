Pleasant temperatures continue

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Breezy for the morning then lighter wind into the afternoon and evening. Increasing clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Our next system will start to approach the area but rain looks to hold off until after 3-4 am on Thursday morning. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and areas of fog overnight.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with fog to start the day with showers. Rain will be spotty to scattered and more on and off for the day. So there will be breaks in the rain at times. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Eventually later in the afternoon as we start to dry out, highs in the low to mid 50s. Drying out by around sunset. Partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy and windy for the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere in West Virginia. Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and a few clouds. Wind calms with sunset but still breezy. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. A clear and cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and mainly cloudy. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We are watching another system between Sunday and Monday that has the potential to bring showers/winter mix to the area. Make sure to check back in as we continue to update the forecast.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and decreasing clouds. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.