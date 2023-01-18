Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020

Family members steal twice as much from seniors as strangers
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Senior citizens have long been the target of scammers, but according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the rate of elder financial exploitation has more than doubled since 2020.

Director of the AARP’s Bank Safe program Jilenne Gunther authored a report on elderly financial exploitation and the ways in which they were swindled.

Gunther attributed the rise in senior scams in part to the pandemic. She said the social isolation and increased dependency on online shopping created opportunities fraudsters could not resist.

“Criminals go where the money is,” Gunther explained. “So, when that becomes a popular method of payment, and it’s so fast, they’re going to lean into that.”

Experts said it’s not just overseas scammers defrauding the elderly. Gunther said family members were also a big part of the problem, stealing twice as much money from seniors as strangers do.

The Office of Older Americans with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) investigates cases of financially abused seniors. They

Assistant Director of the Office of Older Americans Deborah Royster said educating consumers and reporting incidents are the best methods to stop scams. Royster urged seniors to be wary of any communication they receive, especially if it is delivered with a sense of urgency.

She said banks and other financial institutions can help combat fraud by keeping an eye out for any suspicious transactions requested by seniors.

You can report any kind of suspicious activity to consumerfinance.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Briana Lacost
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in their bed after a night of drinking

Latest News

Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into...
New Mexico candidate appears in court in shooting case