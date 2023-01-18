Steinbrecher, Davis highlight All-State honors for JMU volleyball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher and senior Sophie Davis earned three Virginia Sport Information Directors University Division awards on Tuesday.

Steinbrecher was named the VaSID Coach of the Year after leading the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that ended in the Sun Belt Regular Season and Tournament titles. The Dukes went 24-5 on the season and reached the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Steinbrecher received Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors as well.

Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis was named the Commonwealth’s Player of the Year and became the first Duke to earn VaSID Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Davis led JMU with 148 total blocks while recording a .407 hitting percentage on offense. She completed 2.99 kills per set and notched 27 service aces for the purple and gold.

Miette Veldman joined Davis on the All-State First Team, earning All-State recognition for the second year in a row. Veldman led the Dukes in kills with 423 on a .286 hitting percentage.

Caroline Dozier received Second Team All-State honors after leading the Dukes with 980 assists on the season while recording over 2,000 career assists for James Madison.

