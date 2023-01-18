Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out.

Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as part of the localities they operate in and make them eligible for more state and federal funding.

“The county has purchased two ambulances where the unit disinfects itself as soon as the squad gets out. If squads were able to get money through the federal government to purchase those kinds of units I’m sure that would help out squads here in the area tremendously,” said Scott Lam, President of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company.

Maintaining and purchasing equipment is often a strain on volunteer agencies and the increased cost of equipment and ongoing supply chain issues have made things even more difficult.

“Financially it’s a tremendous burden and now the issue we’re running into when you want to purchase something, these companies that build these units, they can’t get these materials to build them even when you want to purchase one. We’re looking at purchasing a new engine and we’re looking at 2025 before we can even get it,” said Lam.

Staffing has also been an issue for some volunteer agencies like the Broadway Rescue Squad which has seen a decrease in volunteers.

“Nationwide the volunteer numbers have gone down tremendously, unfortunately. With the training standards and then COVID, you know, you don’t want to run squad calls where you could get COVID and bring it back to your family so I understand that’s a fear,” said Lam.

Lam said that fewer younger people are joining up as volunteers nationwide. He said the state-mandated training is also an issue because of the lengthiness of the process for volunteers who also have to work full-time jobs.

