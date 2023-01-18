Draw Your Weather
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery

The Tobacco and Vape store was reportedly robbed on Jan. 14th
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD)

According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive. Early investigation by the WPD revealed that an unidentified white male allegedly entered the business, allegedly displayed a handgun, and allegedly demanded items. The subject then left the scene.

The WPD is asking for help identifying the person in the photos, and if you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Dozier at (540) 942-6786 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

