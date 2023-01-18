WPD investigating alleged armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD)

According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive. Early investigation by the WPD revealed that an unidentified white male allegedly entered the business, allegedly displayed a handgun, and allegedly demanded items. The subject then left the scene.

The WPD is asking for help identifying the person in the photos, and if you have any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Michael Dozier at (540) 942-6786 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

