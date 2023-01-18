Draw Your Weather
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
Wreck on exit ramp causes delays in Harrisonburg.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash has caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash has closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.

WHSV is working to get more information about the incident, so stay tuned for more information.

