Active pattern ahead

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day with drizzle and a few light showers, patchy fog. Rain will be spotty to scattered and more on and off for the day. So there will be breaks in the rain at times. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s and some places of fog. Plan for the 40s for most of the day as we’ll be on the cool side of the front. Late afternoon temperatures can rise to around 50 and low 50s for Rockbridge and Augusta County. Harrisonburg area may make it to 50 but it would be late day. North of route 33 likely staying in the mid to upper 40s, so a range in temperatures late day.

Drying out by around sunset. Partial clearing and cool for the evening, in the 40s. Then turning windy and winds increase for the night. Wind gusts up to about 30-40 mph for most of the Valley, however higher mountains and elevations above about 2,000′ can see gusts to 50-60mph. For West Virginia and along the state line, gusts 40-60mph. The high wind gusts can take down trees and lead to power outages. We will also start to see light snow for the Alleghenies so this can lead to low visibility and slick roads.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Still very windy for the day. Wind gusts up to about 30-40 mph for most of the Valley, however higher mountains and elevations above about 2,000′ can see gusts to 50-60mph. Chilly with highs in the low 40s for West Virginia. Upper 40s for the Valley.

Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains with flurries elsewhere even into the Valley. So don’t be surprised if you see some flurries. Any accumulation outside Alleghenies would be a light dusting. For the Alleghenies a trace to 2″, isolated up to 3″.

Cold for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s, partly to mostly cloudy. Winds starting to let up but still rather breezy in the evening with occasional higher gusts. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Sunny in the afternoon and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. A clear and cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and mainly cloudy. Closely watching our next system that could bring rain and a wintry mix to the area, especially for the mountains. It will be a chilly day in the 30s. Stay tuned as we update the forecast because roads for Monday morning could be impacted. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and decreasing clouds. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

*We are watching the potential for another system Tuesday night to Wednesday. Details this far out are few. We will continue to monitor.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of cloud cover. Staying mainly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.