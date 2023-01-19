Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Battery charge for man who sprayed homeless woman with hose

The incident happened while San Francisco was dealing with torrential rains. (KGO, EDSON GARCIA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco art gallery owner who was recorded on video spraying a homeless woman with a water hose earlier this month was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor battery, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said an arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery.

“The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions,” Jenkins said on Twitter.

A voice mailbox for Foster Gwin Gallery was full and not able to take phone messages Wednesday.

Gwin was seen on cellphone video recorded Jan. 9 blasting water from a garden hose at a homeless woman sitting on the sidewalk outside the gallery in the upscale Jackson Square neighborhood.

The video shared on social media elicited shock and condemnation. The owners of Barbarossa Lounge, a neighboring business seen in the video, released a statement denouncing Gwin’s behavior, calling it “inhumane.”

Gwin apologized Sunday in a video statement obtained by ABC 7.

“I’m deeply apologetic,” he said. “I completely broke.”

In an interview Jan. 10 with the San Francisco Chronicle, he admitted he sprayed the woman after an encounter during which, he said, she turned over garbage cans outside his gallery and refused to move.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me,” Gwin said. “At that point she was so out of control. ... I spray her with the hose and say move, move. I will help you.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin, whose district includes Jackson Square, called Gwin’s actions “unconscionable, it’s abuse.”

“I don’t care how frustrated somebody is, this is not the way human beings treat other human beings,” Peskin told the Chronicle.

Peskin said his office has tried to help the woman, who is known in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Waynesboro Police Department asking for help identifying alleged armed robber in Waynesboro.
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
FILE - Trump was questioned under oath in October by lawyers for Carroll, who is suing the...
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous
After the early January Blizzard
Remembering the flooding after the blizzard of January 1996