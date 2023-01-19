Blom voted VaSID Defensive Player of the Year, four Dukes named to All-State First Team

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s soccer redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was named the VaSID Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

Blom helped lead the Dukes to a historic Sun Belt debut that saw JMU reach the Sun Belt Championship final. In 2022, Blom started 18 matches while recording nine solo shutouts, one short of the program record. She ranked eleventh in the country in save percentage (0.66) and fifteenth in goals against average (0.603).

Blom was also named the Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Defensive Player of the Year.

Brittany Munson, Lexi Vanderlinden, and Amanda Attanasi were also named to the All-State First Team, marking the greatest number of Dukes to be honored in program history. JMU is tied with Virginia for the greatest number of selections on the All-State First Team.

