Chesterfield Police: Missing 15-year-old girl may be in Roanoke area

Police believe Allison Brady, 15, is with her former boyfriend Adam Fazar, 18, in the Roanoke...
Police believe Allison Brady, 15, is with her former boyfriend Adam Fazar, 18, in the Roanoke area.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are looking for a 15-year-old who is believed to be in the Roanoke area.

Allison Brady was last seen in the 1400 block of Lundy Terrace at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Brady is described as a white female, about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, blue jeans and a black raincoat. Police say she left her home without her required medication.

She is believed to be with her former boyfriend, Adam Fazar, 18. Police believe they are possibly traveling in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon in the Roanoke area with the Virginia license plate UTN-3195. The car also has a “Save the Bay” bumper sticker.

Police say that the girl may be traveling with her former boyfriend in a 2002 Subaru Forester...
Police say that the girl may be traveling with her former boyfriend in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone who may know Allison’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

