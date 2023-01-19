EMU men’s basketball drops 89-71 bout to Mary Washington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball fell to non-conference foe Mary Washington, 89-71.

The Royals drop to 5-12 while the Eagles improve to 12-4.

Mark Burkholder led Eastern Mennonite with 19 points and eight rebounds. Andre Pacheco had 12 points while Julien Hagerman added eleven.

EMU outrebounded Mary Washington 27-25. However, the Eagles shot 55% from the field and 55% on three-pointers, while the Royals only shot 42% on three-point attempts.

The Royals are back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. as they host ODAC rival Averett at Yoder Arena.

